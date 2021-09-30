Watch Live: Hochul COVID briefing

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Governor Hochul is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning.

Watch live on WCAX.com at 10:45 a.m. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

•As of Wednesday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 5,876 confirmed cases and 35 deaths.

•As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 2,123 confirmed cases and 32 deaths.

•As of Wednesday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 3,814 confirmed cases and 20 deaths.

