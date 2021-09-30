Advertisement

Watch Live: Hochul COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Governor Hochul is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning.

Watch live on WCAX.com at 10:45 a.m. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

•As of Wednesday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 5,876 confirmed cases and 35 deaths.

•As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 2,123 confirmed cases and 32 deaths.

•As of Wednesday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 3,814 confirmed cases and 20 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandalism in Burlington
Man arrested in vandalism of Burlington City Hall, mayor’s car
corn spill in St. Albans
Corn spills onto St. Albans roadway
A new inclusion resolution was adopted and a selectman was censured at a public meeting Tuesday...
Rutland Town selectman censured following comments online
The owner of a shooting range and training center went before Vermont's high court on Wednesday.
Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Former Vt. sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting sex, nude photos

Latest News

File photo
More ballet dancers allege abuse by instructor and wife
File photo
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America holds free conference for Vermonters
File photo
Doctors urge you to get your flu shot this October
Despite the flu barely being around last year, experts say that could change this year.
October is the month to get your flu shot