Advertisement

Why climate change is making it harder to chase fall foliage

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Recent leaf-peeping seasons have been disrupted by weather conditions in New England, New York and elsewhere.

Arborists and ecologists say the trend is likely to continue as the planet warms. The leaves have been subjected to droughts that cause leaves to turn brown and wither before they can reach peak color.

There have also been heat waves prompting leaves to fall before autumn even arrives, and extreme weather events that strip trees of their leaves altogether.

The warming is also pushing back the start of the foliage season in some parts of the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Vandalism in Burlington
Man arrested in vandalism of Burlington City Hall, mayor’s car
corn spill in St. Albans
Corn spills onto St. Albans roadway
A new inclusion resolution was adopted and a selectman was censured at a public meeting Tuesday...
Rutland Town selectman censured following comments online
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Former Vt. sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting sex, nude photos
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Pittsford man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s death

Latest News

Gary hast the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Recent leaf-peeping seasons have been disrupted by weather conditions in New England, New York...
Why climate change is making it harder to chase fall foliage
The request was back before the council on Wednesday, but the meeting was canceled due to...
Protesters force delay in NH vote on vaccine outreach funding
The request was back before the council on Wednesday, but the meeting was canceled due to...
Protesters force delay in NH vote on vaccine outreach funding