Wildlife Wars: Animal defenders struggle to change hunting and trapping traditions in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bear hunting has long been a Vermont tradition, with harvest numbers reaching a record number of animals last year. But the practice of hunting with hounds, which accounts for a sizeable part of the harvest, has lately been targetted by opponents.

Since 2015, the Stowe-based group Protect Our Wildlife has campaigned to raise public awareness of hunting and trapping and to pressure legislators and state officials to ban or restrict them.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

