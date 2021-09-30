BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll start to see some breaks in the clouds after a dreary couple of days. Skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday night with temperatures dropping down into the low to mid 40s. We’ll likely see some areas of patchy fog to start the day on Friday.

It’ll be a nice end to the work week with partly sunny skies set for Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will on the increase once again by late Friday night and into the start of Saturday.

The weekend will begin with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. We’ll see the chance for a few showers as well with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers will be scattered through the day, but heavy rain is not expected. The system will move out on Saturday night, and should get back at least a little bit of sunshine on Sunday. Sunday is looking like the better of the two weekend days with variable clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s.

The dry skies won’t last long with another weather system set to arrive on Monday. We’ll see showers through Monday and into the start of the day on Tuesday. We’ll begin to dry out later on Tuesday with a better stretch of weather setting up for the middle and end of next week. Skies will be partly sunny, and it’s expected to be warmer once again with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

