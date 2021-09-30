BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! There will be some improvements in the weather today after that glum & drippy Wednesday that we had. The upper level low pressure system that brought the cloudy, showery weather yesterday is slowly drifting off to the east, so we will be seeing the clouds break up, and the sunshine returning today, especially later in the day and especially the farther west you are. There will also still be a few, scattered showers, especially the farther east you are. Temperatures will still be running on the cool side today, but a slow warm-up will take place as we head towards the end of the week and the weekend.

It will be partly sunny on Friday, but things will change again as we get into the weekend.

Saturday will start with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase, and there is a chance for showers by late in the day, into early Sunday. Then we’ll clear out a bit again, late Sunday.

A weak frontal system will bring a better chance for showers on Monday & Tuesday before drying up again on Wednesday.

Take MAX Advantage of those sunny periods over the next few days, but keep on dodging those raindrops when you have to. -Gary

