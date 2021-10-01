Skip to content
Weather
COVID-19 Coverage
3 News Now
Marketplace
Who's Hiring
Livestream
Search
Home
News
AP
Contests
National
Wildlife Watch
Livestream
Weather
Closings
Radar
Ski & Board Report
Weather Cams
WCAX Weather App
Weather FAQ
Weather Features
Astronomy
Sports
Community Calendar
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Community Partners
Got a Story Idea?
Jobs
Order Channel 3 News Stories
Internships
Stream News Live and On Demand
Live Events
Newsletter
ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain
JumpOnIT
Video
RSS Feed
Politics
National Politics
Election Results
COVID-19 Map
Foodbanks
Education
How to Watch WCAX
Marketplace
The Fix
Wish Wednesdays
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Across the Fence
Buy Vermont First
Made In Vermont
Business Break
Super Seniors
You Can Quote Me
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
Business Break: Vermont Department of Corrections #2
By
WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT
|
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Sneak peek at ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ set under construction in Northern NY
Woman linked to home invasion, string of car break-ins
Man accused of shooting daughter found competent for trial
Police: Driver in South Burlington tractor-trailer crash distracted by GPS
Sex offender set to be released Friday
Latest News
Business Break: Vermont Department of Corrections
Business Break: Spirit of Ethan Allen
Hunger Free Vermont's 3 Squares Challenge underway
Veterans get new wheels free of charge