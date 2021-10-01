City contract ending for private Burlington security firm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday marked the final day of a two-month experiment in Burlington to use a private security firm to help police in patrolling City Hall Park.

The Burlington City Council approved the $110,000 contract with Chocolate Thunder during the summer to help control a growing number of incidents ranging from people who were verbally and physically abusive, to open consumption of alcohol.

“I feel like it just provides a better feeling for anybody that comes through here,” said David Dodds, who says he is homeless by choice after traveling to Burlington from Salt Lake City. He says he has observed the work Chocolate Thunder has done at mitigating issues that can arise in the park, by being a watchful eye when things start to go awry. “Their presence is known. Like, they’ll walk and they’ll know who they are and they’ll walk and you know if two people are arguing and you can see them right that they are trying to keep to themselves, they are not going to get crazy.”

Chocolate Thunder employees have been a regular presence in the park during normal working hours. They are unarmed but can also call the police or the Howard Center if necessary.

“The guards who work for Chocolate Thunder are really good at connecting with everyone in the park and they are also good at de-escalating any conflicts arising in the park. And we’ve been really pleased with having them here and I think it allows everyone to use the park at the same time together,” said Burlington Economic Recovery Director Kara Alnasrawi.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has previously said the security firm is helping in light of low police staffing levels.

Ben Luna, an attorney who works in a building adjacent to the park, says that more police presence in the park is the only real deterrence. “I have absolutely no doubt because I see from my office that when law enforcement officers patrol the park, there is proper behavior. When they leave, they act out,” he said.

Burlington is in the midst of hiring three community support liaisons to deal with mental health issues and substance use issues in place of armed officers. Luna says Chocolate Thunder had minimal success when it came to drug dealing and criminal activity. “I think that while very well-intentioned, I don’t think that was a solution really to the problems, the criminal activity in City Hall Park,” he said.

City officials say they are considering extending Chocolate Thunder’s contract through part of the fall.

Related Stories:

Burlington hires private security to patrol City Hall Park

ACLU accuses Burlington leaders of misleading residents about crime

Burlington ‘community support liaisons’ prepare to hit the streets

Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Weinberger addresses scourge of downtown gunfire

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.