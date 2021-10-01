Advertisement

Disaster declared for July 17-19 New Hampshire storms

File/New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu touring storm damage from July 29-Aug. 2 storm.
File/New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu touring storm damage from July 29-Aug. 2 storm.(Provided photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - President Joe Biden has approved New Hampshire’s request to declare a major disaster after heavy rain caused severe flooding in Cheshire County.

Southwestern New Hampshire already had experienced record rainfall for the month before the July 17-19 storms. State officials estimated the damage at over $3.2 million. Biden on Thursday ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

The state also has requested a disaster declaration as a result of storms and flooding that occurred July 29-Aug. 2.

