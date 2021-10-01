Disaster declared for July 17-19 New Hampshire storms

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - President Joe Biden has approved New Hampshire’s request to declare a major disaster after heavy rain caused severe flooding in Cheshire County.

Southwestern New Hampshire already had experienced record rainfall for the month before the July 17-19 storms. State officials estimated the damage at over $3.2 million. Biden on Thursday ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

The state also has requested a disaster declaration as a result of storms and flooding that occurred July 29-Aug. 2.

