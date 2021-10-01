Advertisement

Hochul could face rising Democrats in New York governor race

Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Gov. Kathy Hochul/File(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - After being vaulted into the New York governor’s office two months ago, Democrat Kathy Hochul is preparing to run for the job in her own right next year.

But as Hochul works to carve out her reputation, a cohort of rising New York Democrats are making moves to potentially challenge her for the top job.

The group could set up the 2022 race with a historically diverse field of top contenders, including Hochul, who became the state’s first female governor when Cuomo left, and Attorney General Letitia James, the state’s first Black attorney general and the woman whose report prompted Cuomo’s resignation.

