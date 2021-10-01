Advertisement

State trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway

An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken...
An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday on the inbound side of the expressway at 43rd Street.

He says the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a “critical gunshot wound.”

The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a rash of shootings on the roadways.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ticonderoga is already home to a replica of the original series "Star Trek" set. Now, it's...
Sneak peek at ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ set under construction in Northern NY
Renee McSweeney
Woman linked to home invasion, string of car break-ins
Tyler Marchant-Maynard
Sex offender set to be released Friday
James Perry
Man accused of shooting daughter found competent for trial
Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in...
Police: Driver in South Burlington tractor-trailer crash distracted by GPS

Latest News

A CDC forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will decline for the third week in a row, but...
COVID: Cautious optimism as hospitalizations decline
A 10-year-old Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications.
10-year-old dies after 5-day battle with COVID
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
US COVID cases falling, but hospitals brace for next wave
President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden at Capitol as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan