Leaf peepers return to Green Mountains after pandemic timeout

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s fall foliage tourism economy has an estimated $300 million impact on the state. And after a pandemic time out last year, businesses around the region are welcoming the return of leaf peepers.

“We are on our way back to Detroit -- the long way -- so we could take in all the colors,” said Charlie Stoddart, who was visiting the Quechee Gorge Friday.

The spectacular views from the bridge never get old. But, the red and orange leaves that you would expect on the first day of October simply aren’t there yet. Stoddart didn’t seem to mind. “The further up it goes, it seems like it is starting. And then we came through an area where it was all colorful. It was like exploding,” he said.

A little further west, in Woodstock, Main Street is bustling with out of staters. “I have met people from Washington state, from Minnesota, from Arkansas, and East Tennessee,” said Beth Finlayson with the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce. She says there have been a couple of disappointed leaf peepers around town but the late season is not canceling people’s travel plans. “We are completely booked and I always tell people that if they are planning to come, to please make sure they have a reservation.”

This fall, unlike last year, there are no pandemic travel restrictions. “This year is blowing it out of the water,” said Cari Meutsch, owner of Yankee Bookshop. She says she’s excited to see the crowds, but that things are not completely back to normal. “There is anxiety, too, that never really went away. But I think we are all just kind of getting more used to things the longer this goes on,” she said.

As for the lack of color in the trees... “No one has said anything yet. I think people are just excited to be out,” Meutsch said.

That includes Suzy Routh, a visitor from Minnesota on a three-day bike tour with a friend. “It’s gorgeous. It’s everything I thought it would be and more,” Routh said. She acknowledges she probably missed the “peak” by about a week. “It would also be cold then. And if you are going to ride a bike, I guess I would rather have the warmer temperatures. But it is beautiful.”

