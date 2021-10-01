Advertisement

Making apple cider at Adams Apple Orchard

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday is October 1st and time to embrace fall. Those summer temperatures are gone and pumpkins, leaves, and apple cider rule.

Vermont makes it easy to pick up a gallon of apple cider with apple orchards scattered across the state.

But there’s a lot that happens in between the juicy fruit growing on the trees and hitting your cup.

Our Kevin Gaiss got a behind the scenes look at Adams Apple Orchard in Williston. Click the video above to see the process.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

