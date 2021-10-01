Advertisement

Man convicted in Montpelier murder files appeal

Jayveon Caballero
Jayveon Caballero (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A man found guilty of what police say was the first murder in Montpelier in almost 100 years is appealing his conviction to the Vermont Supreme Court.

Jayveon Caballero was found guilty by a jury in November 2019 of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Markus Austin in January 2017. At the time, police said it was the first murder in Montpelier since the 1920s. Caballero is now serving a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say the shooting came after the two men got into a fight outside a Barre bar. Caballero argues the trial judge made a number of errors. 

