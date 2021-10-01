Advertisement

Manhunt underway for NEK kidnapping suspect

Ivan Carmona
Ivan Carmona(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is on the run after police say he was involved in an armed kidnapping and assault in the Northeast Kingdom last week.

The Vermont State Police say they are looking for Ivan Carmona, 29, of Springfield. They say he took a suspect at gunpoint, assaulted them, and held them against their will overnight in Brownington. They say the victim was able to leave the next morning but that Carmona went back to the victim’s house, resulting in a high-speed chase with police through Newport and Coventry, where he eluded troopers.

Police on Friday searched another home in Brownington and arrested Kassandra Medellin-Oliver, who police say had an active warrant in a drug case and is thought to be an associate of Carmona.

As of Friday night, police say Carmona remains on the run. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

