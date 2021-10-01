Multiple windows smashed in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cars and buildings, all with windows smashed in Bennington.

In all, police say there were 12 reports of vandalism throughout the town Thursday.

Police say Thursday morning, they got a call about damage done to a car on Gore Road. Then throughout the day, the calls kept coming in.

The cost of all the vandalism is about $5,000.

Bennington officers are now working with officers in Hoosick Falls, New York, where similar incidents took place.

