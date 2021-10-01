Advertisement

Multiple windows smashed in Bennington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cars and buildings, all with windows smashed in Bennington.

In all, police say there were 12 reports of vandalism throughout the town Thursday.

Police say Thursday morning, they got a call about damage done to a car on Gore Road. Then throughout the day, the calls kept coming in.

The cost of all the vandalism is about $5,000.

Bennington officers are now working with officers in Hoosick Falls, New York, where similar incidents took place.

Vermonters 65 and older can sign up for a Pfizer booster shot starting Friday.
Next group now eligible for their booster shot in Vermont
Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in...
Police: Driver in South Burlington tractor-trailer crash distracted by GPS
