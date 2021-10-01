New Hampshire moves to limit remote school during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A proposed rule that would severely limit remote instruction options for schools won’t go before the state Board of Education until November, but state officials already are advising districts to follow it.

School districts currently can shift to fully remote or hybrid instruction for all students due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The proposed rule would require in-person instruction five days per week except in cases of inclement weather or when a parent requests remote learning for an individual student.

In an email to school leaders, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut instructed schools on how to comply with the proposed rules without describing the current rules.

