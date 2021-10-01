Advertisement

New Hampshire moves to limit remote school during pandemic

File
File(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A proposed rule that would severely limit remote instruction options for schools won’t go before the state Board of Education until November, but state officials already are advising districts to follow it.

School districts currently can shift to fully remote or hybrid instruction for all students due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The proposed rule would require in-person instruction five days per week except in cases of inclement weather or when a parent requests remote learning for an individual student.

In an email to school leaders, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut instructed schools on how to comply with the proposed rules without describing the current rules.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Ticonderoga is already home to a replica of the original series "Star Trek" set. Now, it's...
Sneak peek at ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ set under construction in Northern NY
James Perry
Man accused of shooting daughter found competent for trial
Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in...
Police: Driver in South Burlington tractor-trailer crash distracted by GPS
Despite pleas from students and alumni not to change, the unified schools of the Vermont State...
Board approves Vermont State University name for 3 schools
Renee McSweeney
Woman linked to home invastion, string of car break-ins

Latest News

File/New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu touring storm damage from July 29-Aug. 2 storm.
Disaster declared for July 17-19 New Hampshire storms
Our Kevin Gaiss got a behind-the-scenes look at cider making at Adams Apple Orchard in Williston.
Making cider at Adams Apple Orchard
Our Kevin Gaiss got a behind the scenes look at Adams Apple Orchard in Williston.
Making apple cider at Adams Apple Orchard
Arley Poling.
NH man arrested in connection to dangerous explosive device