Next group now eligible for their booster shot in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters 65 and older can sign up for a Pfizer booster shot starting Friday.

They’re the latest to go in the age-band approach, but they’re not all.

People with underlying conditions and certain public jobs, like grocery store workers, are eligible for a booster shot starting Friday.

But that’s only for people who got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are expected soon.

If you haven’t gotten your first or second dose yet, you can still sign up to get vaccinated.

It’s unclear when the next group will be eligible.

Click here for all the details on where to get your booster shot.

