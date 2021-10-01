Advertisement

NH man arrested in connection to dangerous explosive device

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces charges for setting off an explosive device.

Police say it happened on Riverside Drive in Campton on August 25. Officers on Thursday arrested Arley Poling, 61, and charged him with possession of an infernal machine and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say the explosive device was comparable with an M-Series explosive device.

Neighbors told police they felt the blast and heard it throughout their neighborhood, but firefighters didn’t find any damage.

Police were assisted by the New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad.

