NH Supreme Court: Town didn’t have authority to fix property assessment

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that a judge was wrong to decide that the town of Merrimack could correct its undervaluation of the Merrimack Premium Outlets Center by adjusting its assessment.

The town assessed the property at $86.5 million in 2016. Later that year, it learned the property was used in 2013 as collateral for a loan and had been valued for that purpose at $220 million. The town reassessed it for the 2017 tax year at $154.1 million. The outlets challenged that, but a judge agreed with the town.

The court on Friday concluded an actual change in the property’s market value was required. 

