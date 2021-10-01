Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Princess Carrot & Queen Pepper

This week’s pets with potential are a pair of 2-year-old female guinea pigs.
This week's pets with potential are a pair of 2-year-old female guinea pigs.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s pets with potential are a pair of 2-year-old female guinea pigs.

Princess Carrot and Queen Pepper are a dynamic duo. They didn’t know each other before the shelter but are now best of friends. They eat together, they play together, and they love to share the same home. If you want to learn more about these royal ladies check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

