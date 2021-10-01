Sex Offender set to be released Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections is set to release a sex offender, Friday.

Department of Corrections will release 29 year-old Tyler Marchant-Maynard. Maynard served time for a 2018 conviction of sexual assault to a minor.

He is considered by authorities to be in the ‘moderate-high’ category of reoffending. If he were to reoffend, we’re told his victims would be young females that he knows.

Corrections says Maynard will likely live in Essex, VT.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.