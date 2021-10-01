Advertisement

Sex Offender set to be released Friday

Tyler Marchant-Maynard, 29
Tyler Marchant-Maynard, 29(Courtesy: VT. Department of Corrections)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections is set to release a sex offender, Friday.

Department of Corrections will release 29 year-old Tyler Marchant-Maynard. Maynard served time for a 2018 conviction of sexual assault to a minor.

He is considered by authorities to be in the ‘moderate-high’ category of reoffending. If he were to reoffend, we’re told his victims would be young females that he knows.

Corrections says Maynard will likely live in Essex, VT.

