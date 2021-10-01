Advertisement

Some sunscreens recalled over presence of carcinogen

Coppertone is recalling certain lots of its aerosol sunscreen
Coppertone is recalling certain lots of its aerosol sunscreen(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of the carcinogen benzene.

They include certain lots of SPF 50 Pure & Simple, travel-size Sport Spray and Sport Mineral.

The Food and Drug Administration said the products were manufactured between January and June of this year.

The products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Exposure to benzene can, depending on the level and extent, result in an increased risk of cancers, though daily exposure to benzene at the levels in these affected sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, the FDA said.

Information of the specific items in the recall is online at sunscreenrecall2021.com.

Customers who have the affected items can request a refund from Coppertone.

The FDA said consumers should stop using these products and dispose of them appropriately.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ticonderoga is already home to a replica of the original series "Star Trek" set. Now, it's...
Sneak peek at ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ set under construction in Northern NY
James Perry
Man accused of shooting daughter found competent for trial
Despite pleas from students and alumni not to change, the unified schools of the Vermont State...
Board approves Vermont State University name for 3 schools
Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in...
Police: Driver in South Burlington tractor-trailer crash distracted by GPS
The owner of a shooting range and training center went before Vermont's high court on Wednesday.
Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court

Latest News

Vermonters 65 and older can sign up for a Pfizer booster shot starting Friday.
Next group now eligible for their booster shot in Vermont
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Nation’s most restrictive abortion law back in Texas court
Vermonters 65 and older can sign up for a Pfizer booster shot starting Friday.
Next group now eligible for their booster shot in Vermont
Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in...
Police: Driver in South Burlington tractor-trailer crash distracted by GPS