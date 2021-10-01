United Way of the Adirondacks kicks off annual fundraiser

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - United Way of the Adirondacks has kicked off its 2022 fundraising campaign.

The Nonprofit spans Essex, Clinton, and Franklin counties and provides funding to families in need, while working with other nonprofits.

The group says the top three financial issues since the beginning of the pandemic are transportation, child care, and food insecurity. They also report an increased need for more mental health assistance over the last 18 months, with more families with younger children asking for help.

The group’s John Bernardi says there’s no monetary goal this year, just a goal of helping as much as they can. “Our goal is to provide a network of services that will support and assist 80,000 people in the region -- that is out goal. To support and leverage the support for 80,000 people in our region. It’s impact-related,” he said.

While financial funding is the main goal of the campaign, they are also seeking new volunteers.

