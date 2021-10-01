UVM Medical Center: 93% of workers comply with vaccine mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont Medical Center says 93% of its nearly 15,000 workers at its facilities in Vermont and upstate New York have complied with the requirement they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Medical Center spokesperson Neal Goswami says three employees resigned rather than comply with the vaccine requirement that took effect on Friday.

Goswami says about 250 employees are not vaccinated and will be tested weekly. Another 250 employees are partially vaccinated and will be tested until they are fully vaccinated.

Another group of about 250 employees have yet to confirm whether they will choose weekly testing, vaccination or have not submitted their vaccine documentation.

