UVM Morgan Horse Farm marks a milestone

WEYBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont’s Morgan Horse Farm is celebrating the centennial of an iconic statue this weekend.

Smack in the middle of the lawn at UVM’s Morgan Horse Farm in Weybridge is a life-size statue of “Figure,” America’s first Morgan horse. “The Morgan Horse is the first breed of horse developed in the United States of America, and it’s almost as old as the country itself,” said the farm’s Margot Smithson.

Justin Morgan’s famous horse set the precedent for all Morgans that came after him. The founding sire of the breed was born and raised in the Green Mountain State and is now dubbed Vermont’s State Animal, giving us some serious bragging rights.

“He was this one-of-a-kind sort of mutt horse that grew up to be this all-American horse who famously out-trotted, outraced, and out-pulled any horse he was matched against,” Smithson said. She says they’re horses that are great for many different disciplines. And, they played prominent roles in the country’s history. “They helped bring cavalry riders in the Civil War, they helped with the Pony Express, bringing American frontiers west. So, they really are the quintessential American frontier horse.”

To celebrate the historic horse, the Morgan Horse Club, now known as the Morgan Horse Association of America, commissioned the life-sized statue of Figure. It was erected in 1921 and the 100th anniversary of that event is on Saturday, October 2nd.

“This remarkable gift of a life-size bronze statue of the first Morgan just spoke to the importance of the horse to the country at that time,” Smithson said.

The farm has since been passed down from Joseph Battell of Middlebury, to the USDA, to UVM, where it’s now open for tours. Staff at the farm are hoping people will turn out for the centennial birthday of the statue and they plan to celebrate it as they did in 1921 with music, food, and history at visitors’ fingertips, as well as the original program from that year. “For horse and history lovers, this is really kind of hallowed ground,” Smithson said.

But even if you’re not a horse and history lover, the scenic grounds and beautiful horses are enough to attract almost anyone.

People are invited to head to the scenic Weybridge property Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

They’ll also be celebrating the Day of the Morgan on Oct. 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.