VGS to offer increased weatherization rebates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It won’t be long before the long Vermont winter arrives. Is your house weatherized to keep you warm and your heating bills low?

In addition to other state and nonprofit programs that can provide tips and incentives to help button up your home, Vermont Gas Systems this week announced increased financial rebates to help more low- and moderate-income Vermonters. Starting January 1, VGS will offer qualifying single-family homeowners an incentive to cover 75 percent of comprehensive weatherization project costs up to $5,000.

Darren Perron spoke with VGS’ Ashley Wainer about the program.

