Vt. lawmakers consider next steps in Kurn Hattin abuse case

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are looking to pass new protections for children following an investigation into alleged systemic abuse at a boarding school in Westminster.

Lawmakers this spring heard the details of decades of alleged abuse at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children. The state launched an independent investigation into the allegations and determined the school could keep its license as an approved independent school.

Lawmakers and lawyers for some of the survivors say policies surrounding mandatory reporting and background checks need a second look. “The findings and recommendations hopefully will effectuate some additional change that needs to happen at the homes and will set a precedent for other schools that are both educational and residential homes,” said Kimberly Dougherty with the Massachusetts-based group Justice Law Collaborative.

The state is currently reviewing procedures for background checks and will look into reporting practices in the spring. Child advocate groups say they are also putting together a survivor support group similar to the survivors of Saint Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington.

