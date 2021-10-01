Vt. tourism officials optimistic about fall foliage season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - How are businesses expected to fare this foliage season? The Vermont Chamber of Commerce says despite the ongoing pandemic, they’re optimistic.

They say in a normal year, foliage season brings in about $40 million in tax revenue to the state.

Amy Spear, the vice president of tourism for the chamber, told us they think it will be a robust season.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, they say businesses are more hopeful this fall because Vermont doesn’t have the travel restrictions in place like last year.

“There are certainly wavering consumer conferences when you are looking at the desire to travel. But we are also at the same time there is a segment of the population where we are seeing a surge in demand. So it really will balance out and we will have a strong season,” Spear said.

One of the other challenges businesses face are workforce issues. Many had to lay off their staff during the pandemic.

