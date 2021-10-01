Advertisement

Vt. tourism officials optimistic about fall foliage season

File photo
File photo(Jeff Foliage Folger)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - How are businesses expected to fare this foliage season? The Vermont Chamber of Commerce says despite the ongoing pandemic, they’re optimistic.

They say in a normal year, foliage season brings in about $40 million in tax revenue to the state.

Amy Spear, the vice president of tourism for the chamber, told us they think it will be a robust season.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, they say businesses are more hopeful this fall because Vermont doesn’t have the travel restrictions in place like last year.

“There are certainly wavering consumer conferences when you are looking at the desire to travel. But we are also at the same time there is a segment of the population where we are seeing a surge in demand. So it really will balance out and we will have a strong season,” Spear said.

One of the other challenges businesses face are workforce issues. Many had to lay off their staff during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ticonderoga is already home to a replica of the original series "Star Trek" set. Now, it's...
Sneak peek at ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ set under construction in Northern NY
James Perry
Man accused of shooting daughter found competent for trial
Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in...
Police: Driver in South Burlington tractor-trailer crash distracted by GPS
Despite pleas from students and alumni not to change, the unified schools of the Vermont State...
Board approves Vermont State University name for 3 schools
Renee McSweeney
Woman linked to home invasion, string of car break-ins

Latest News

Seahorses rally late to overcome 2-0 deficit
Burlington field hockey comes back to defeat Mt. Mansfield
File
New Hampshire moves to limit remote school during pandemic
File/New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu touring storm damage from July 29-Aug. 2 storm.
Disaster declared for July 17-19 New Hampshire storms
Our Kevin Gaiss got a behind-the-scenes look at cider making at Adams Apple Orchard in Williston.
Making cider at Adams Apple Orchard