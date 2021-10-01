Advertisement

Woman linked to burglary, string of car break-ins

Renee McSweeney, 39
Renee McSweeney, 39(Courtesy: Burlington Police Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say a woman with a criminal background, breaks into a condo and several cars in Burlington.

Police say 39 year-old Renee McSweeney broke into a condo just off North Avenue, next to the Police department, with the homeowners home at the time.

Police say McSweeney has been in trouble with the law before after stealing items out of a car and trying to break into parked cars.

McSweeney was arraigned but released, again.

