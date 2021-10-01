BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some scattered sun on Friday, another weather system will move in from the north by Saturday morning, and split the region with showers north, and breaks of sun south for a good part of the weekend. North of Montpelier, plan on cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday with showers likely, heaviest along the Canadian border. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Farther south, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Brighter skies in the southern half of the state will help temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s.

By Monday, clouds will thicken up for everyone with showers likely across the region to start the work week. Skies will clear out starting Tuesday and set us up for a nice stretch of weather through the end of the work week. Temperatures will be warming up as well, with afternoon highs heading into the mid to upper 60s.

Fall foliage will be moderate to near peak across the higher elevations of northern and eastern Vermont this weekend. The brightest fall foliage is still at least a week away in most locations, and we should have some great weather to go along with that by the second half of next week.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.