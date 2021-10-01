BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We will end the work week . . . and start the new month of October . . . on a very nice note. It will be a little warmer under partly sunny skies.

The first weekend of October will start out with the north/south split on Saturday. The day is looking wet with rain showers to the north, especially the closer you are to the Canadian border. To the south, there will be sunshine, especially the closer you are to the MA border. Because of the difference in the weather from north to south, it will also be cooler to the north - mainly in the 50s - but warmer to the south, with mid/upper 60s.

There will still be some showers scattered about on Sunday to round out the weekend.

Another round of wet weather will move in on Monday, lingering into Tuesday. Then it will finally clear up and get warmer on Wednesday & Thursday.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice weather today! Do some leaf peeping if you can - especially in the higher elveations of the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains, and the White Mountains. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.