Friday Football Frenzy - Week Five, Part One

Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DIVISION I

Rutland 21, Middlebury 18

CVU 35, BFA - St. Albans 7

Burlington-South Burlington 30, Colchester 0

St. Johnsbury 35, Essex 28

DIVISION II

Bellows Falls 55, Milton 0

Mt. Anthony 41, U-32 0

DIVISION III

Woodstock 58, Missisquoi 6

BFA - Fairfax 52, Springfield 27

NON-DIVISION

Hartford 48, Brattleboro 20

