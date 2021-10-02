Friday Football Frenzy - Week Five, Part Two
Scores and highlights from around the state
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIVISION I
Rutland 21, Middlebury 18
CVU 35, BFA - St. Albans 7
Burlington-South Burlington 30, Colchester 0
St. Johnsbury 35, Essex 28
DIVISION II
Bellows Falls 55, Milton 0
Mt. Anthony 41, U-32 0
DIVISION III
Woodstock 58, Missisquoi 6
BFA - Fairfax 52, Springfield 27
NON-DIVISION
Hartford 48, Brattleboro 20
