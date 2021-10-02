Advertisement

Friday Football Frenzy - Week Five, Part Two

Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIVISION I

Rutland 21, Middlebury 18

CVU 35, BFA - St. Albans 7

Burlington-South Burlington 30, Colchester 0

St. Johnsbury 35, Essex 28

DIVISION II

Bellows Falls 55, Milton 0

Mt. Anthony 41, U-32 0

DIVISION III

Woodstock 58, Missisquoi 6

BFA - Fairfax 52, Springfield 27

NON-DIVISION

Hartford 48, Brattleboro 20

