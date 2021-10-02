LGBTQ Pride returns to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - LGBTQ Pride returns to the North Country on Saturday.

The Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance is hosting its 6th annual LGBTQ event from noon to 4 p.m. in Trinity Park. The organization says it’s a family friendly event for all ages and is intended to bring members of the LGBTQI+ community of New York State and Vermont together.

Executive Director Kelly Metzgar says they hold the event in October every year because October is LGBTQ History Month and National Coming Out Day is also in October.

Metzgar says more and more young people are coming out and feeling accepted.

“I know our young people are coming out at younger and younger ages which I love and it’s great to see the middle, high school and college-aged, very young adults being able to live their lives and they are much more visible than people of a certain age and a certain generation,” Metzgar said.

Kelly Metzgar says she’s proud of all of the progress that has been made in the North Country in the past six years since the Gender Alliance started.

She says their next goal is to start a Pride Center in Plattsburgh.

