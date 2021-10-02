“Milk with Dignity” campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the four-year anniversary of the “Milk with Dignity” program, demanding safe and humane working conditions for Vermont’s Dairy Farmers.

The rally in Burlington’s Leddy Park Saturday, was hosted by Migrant Justice, a farm-workers advocacy group.

In 2017, Ben and Jerry’s signed an agreement that established labor standards, like sick time and adequate housing.

The group is now calling on Hannaford Supermarkets to join the campaign.

“Myself, I used to be a dairy worker for five years and I suffered discrimination and was fired without just cause,” Jose Ignacio said. “I was sick, I had a dental problem, and I couldn’t go to the doctor. So, they just fired me. I don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

Migrant Justice is taking the campaign on the road, travelling throughout New England from now until October 24.

