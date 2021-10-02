Advertisement

“Milk with Dignity” campaign

By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the four-year anniversary of the “Milk with Dignity” program, demanding safe and humane working conditions for Vermont’s Dairy Farmers.

The rally in Burlington’s Leddy Park Saturday, was hosted by Migrant Justice, a farm-workers advocacy group.

In 2017, Ben and Jerry’s signed an agreement that established labor standards, like sick time and adequate housing.

The group is now calling on Hannaford Supermarkets to join the campaign.

“Myself, I used to be a dairy worker for five years and I suffered discrimination and was fired without just cause,” Jose Ignacio said. “I was sick, I had a dental problem, and I couldn’t go to the doctor. So, they just fired me. I don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

Migrant Justice is taking the campaign on the road, travelling throughout New England from now until October 24.

MIGRANT JUSTICE IS TAKING THE CAMPAIGN ON THE ROAD -- TRAVELING THROUGHOUT NEW ENGLAND FROM NOW UNTIL OCTOBER 24TH.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivan Carmona
Manhunt underway for NEK kidnapping suspect
Renee McSweeney
Woman linked to home invasion, string of car break-ins
Tyler Marchant-Maynard
Sex offender set to be released Friday
File photo
Former Williston cop pleads guilty to domestic violence
Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in...
Police: Driver in South Burlington tractor-trailer crash distracted by GPS

Latest News

Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns
expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns
dignity
“Milk with Dignity” campaign
rights
Abortion Rights: Conversations throughout Vermont