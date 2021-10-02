Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - After a year off during the pandemic, the Vermont Sci-fi & Fantasy Expo is back.

“You have a lot of what they call cosplayers, people that will come as their favorite character or maybe something that they’ve created on their own. So costume is a big part of it,” Jeff Folb said. “You’ve got a lot of vendors selling costuming, artwork, props, lightsabers.”

Jeff Folb is the Owner and General Manager of Vermont Gatherings. Folb says for himself and other event organizers, COVID-19 is causing challenges.

“There’s certainly still some hesitancy of some people to get out and mix in a group. Vermont is in a great spot in terms of vaccinations, people are enjoying themselves.”

Among the many costumes, some chose to make their own, like Ben Middleton.

“I could be a raider, or just a junkyard knight, a zombie fighter of any kind,” Middleton said. “I thought it would look cool and kind of has a theme to it.”

For others like Logan Goodrich and Andrew Liptak, it’s about more than just dressing up and playing your favorite character.

“Everybody is just being themselves and it makes me so happy,” Goodrich said. “I just love that. Everyone is just having a blast. I see so many smiles and that’s what I’m here for.”

“It transcends politics and race and gender,” Liptak said. “Everybody can be a fan of Star Wars, everybody can be a fan of Harry Potter, or Ghostbusters, or Jurassic Park. Meeting other people who have the same appreciation for their stories, it’s the best thing in the world.”

If you didn’t get the chance to go and hang out with some of your favorite characters today, don’t worry! The event will run for a second day on Sun. October 3rd at the Champlain Valley Expo. from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.