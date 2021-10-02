What to do Saturday, Oct. 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Oct. 2.

The first annual Harvest, Home & Hearth Festival is happening Saturday, Oct. 2.

Guests can stop by Saint Albans Bay from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to enjoy the fun. There will be a variety of activities for kids, food trucks, live music, and over 40 vendors. This fundraising event is to support local organizations like Tim’s House, Martha’s Kitchen, and more.

Lake Champlain Chocolates is starting their month-long Choctober Fest Saturday, Oct. 2.

They call this event a fall favorite tasting extravaganza. Guests can stop by their Pine Street location for some free chocolate samples from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Participants will also get the chance to try out some special treats from local producers like Mad River Distillers and Citizen Cider. This event will be happening every Saturday for the rest of October. Each week the event will have a new location.

Ciderfest will also be celebrating the fall season in Burlington Saturday, Oct. 2.

Their festival will kick off at 1 p.m. and go until 5 p.m. Stop by the brewery on Flynn Ave in Burlington to celebrate the harvest season. There will be live music, hard cider, food trucks, fresh apples, cider donuts, and more.

