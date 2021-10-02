Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Oct. 2

What to do Saturday, Oct. 2
What to do Saturday, Oct. 2(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Oct. 2.

The first annual Harvest, Home & Hearth Festival is happening Saturday, Oct. 2.

Guests can stop by Saint Albans Bay from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to enjoy the fun. There will be a variety of activities for kids, food trucks, live music, and over 40 vendors. This fundraising event is to support local organizations like Tim’s House, Martha’s Kitchen, and more.

Lake Champlain Chocolates is starting their month-long Choctober Fest Saturday, Oct. 2.

They call this event a fall favorite tasting extravaganza. Guests can stop by their Pine Street location for some free chocolate samples from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Participants will also get the chance to try out some special treats from local producers like Mad River Distillers and Citizen Cider. This event will be happening every Saturday for the rest of October. Each week the event will have a new location.

Ciderfest will also be celebrating the fall season in Burlington Saturday, Oct. 2.

Their festival will kick off at 1 p.m. and go until 5 p.m. Stop by the brewery on Flynn Ave in Burlington to celebrate the harvest season. There will be live music, hard cider, food trucks, fresh apples, cider donuts, and more.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee McSweeney
Woman linked to home invasion, string of car break-ins
Tyler Marchant-Maynard
Sex offender set to be released Friday
Ivan Carmona
Manhunt underway for NEK kidnapping suspect
Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in...
Police: Driver in South Burlington tractor-trailer crash distracted by GPS
File photo
Former Williston cop pleads guilty to domestic violence

Latest News

Breast cancer awareness month
Breast cancer awareness month
Former Williston Police officer pleads guilty to domestic violence
Former Williston cop pleads guilty to domestic assault
Domestic Violence survivor speaks out against former Williston cop.
Former Williston cop pleads guilty to domestic violence
ADK
United Way of the Adirondacks kicks off annual fundraiser