Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stalled-out front will keep the first weekend of October on the gloomy side. Showers are likely today in the northern half of the region, with the chance for a few showers south. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers will continue tonight, Sunday and Monday, so keep the rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans or looking at the fall foliage.

Things start to change Tuesday, as the system finally moves out. Morning showers will give way to some afternoon sun. Wednesday will be pleasant, with partly sunny skies. Thursday and Friday are looking even better, with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the low 70s by then, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

