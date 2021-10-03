Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Busting myths and helping survivors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about the prevalence, severity and impacts of domestic and gender-based violence, and also continue the work to support survivors, hold abusers accountable, and create legislation to further those goals.

Our Erin Brown spoke with Nicole Kubon, the executive director of Steps to End Domestic Violence, to talk about the myths and misconceptions about abuse, victims and perpetrators, the barriers victims face in reporting and leaving abusive relationships, and the prevalence of violence in Vermont.

Watch the video for the full interview.

