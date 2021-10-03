Advertisement

Looking ahead: Week of Oct. 4

Looking ahead: Week of Oct. 4
Looking ahead: Week of Oct. 4
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things happening in our region the week of Oct. 4.

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources will continue its series of public events to gather feedback for the statewide climate action plan. These events will pick back up on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and Wednesday, Oct. 6. Tuesday’s meeting will be specifically for BIPOC community members since they are disproportionately impacted by the climate crisis. Both public events will go from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Participants can join online.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife will host a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 5.

They want to know what the community thinks about the several changes to Vermont’s endangered, and threatened species rule. The meeting will be in-person at the Pavilion Auditorium in Montpelier. The hearing will go from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Comments can also be emailed to Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife until Oct. 13.

Vermont Humanities will launch a conference series starting Wednesday, Oct. 6.

There will be four online lectures relating to climate change and humanities. The lecture will include a discussion on climate justice, climate’s impact on bees, global food sovereignty, and eugenics. All of the lectures are free, but you must sign up online in advance. The talks will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.

There will be an event to learn bout the history of farming in Beekmantown Thursday, Oct.7. The event will start at 7 p.m. at the Beekmantown Town Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

