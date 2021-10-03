New Hampshire man accused of multiple sex crimes

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - Following a three-month investigation, police have arrested Derek Axline, 31, of Newport for aggravated felony assault.

Axline is accused of committing multiple sex acts against a person under the age of 12 over a period of two months and less than five years.

The alleged offense carries a maximum sentence of 10 to 20 years in New Hampshire State Prison.

Axline is being held in the Sullivan County House of Corrections for lack of bail, and he is set to appear in Sullivan Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.