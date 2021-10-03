Old church turned YMCA in Bellows Falls to be demolished

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - A 19th Century church that was converted into a YMCA in the Vermont village of Bellows Falls is going to be demolished.

The Rockingham Select Board and Bellows Falls Village Trustees jointly decided to end a three-year battle over the dilapidated building and voted to accept a bid to demolish the building, built in 1835 as a church. Bellows Falls is a village within the town of Rockingham. The town is going to pay for the demolition.

Rockingham Municipal Manager Scott Pickup says demolition will begin Nov. 1. Officials hope portions of the building, including some old growth timbers and a stained glass window, can be preserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.