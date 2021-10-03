Town gets $750K to clean out wastewater treatment facility

COLEBROOK, N.H. (AP) - The town of Colebrook has received $750,000 in federal funding to support a project that will clean its wastewater treatment facility lagoons for the first time in two decades.

The money comes through the Northern Border Regional Commission and the Economic Development Administration. Completion of the project will provide the facility with additional depth capacity. The money also will support increased production of medical disposable gloves at locally-based American Performance Polymers. The gloves have been in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced the funding last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.