VSO launches ‘Master Clef’ competition for aspiring composers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is looking for the next top composer!

The VSO, along with Canadian composer Suad Bushnaq, just launched a new competition called ‘Master Clef’ for aspiring composers and songwriters in grades 6 through 12.

Bushnaq says just like the show Master Chef, ‘Master Clef’ contestants will be given the “ingredients” to include in their piece of music.

“The ingredients that we are giving them are basically the main theme from the cello contesto that I composed for the orchestra. So, if you think about it in simpler terms, imagine if each one of these students or contestants get the theme of ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ and we tell them ‘Do whatever you want with this theme. Turn it into a song, anything you want in any style that you want.’ That’s the idea,” Bushnaq explained. “But instead of ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,’ we are giving them the first five bars of the cello contesto that I composed.”

The VSO is accepting audio files until Oct. 12.

Bushnaq says about 5 finalists will be selected to attend a master class at Burlington City Hall on Oct. 29. They will also be invited to the VSO concert featuring Bushnaq’s concerto, which will be held at The Flynn on Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.