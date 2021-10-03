Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Oct. 3

Events to do this Sunday.
Events to do this Sunday.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do Sunday, Oct. 3.

Vermont’s second annual Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo is happening the weekend of Oct. 3. Authors, artists, vendors, fight demos, and more will all be at the event. The expo takes place at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.

The last day of the event is Sunday, Oct. 3. Gates will open be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. that night. Tickets are $25 and can be bought online.

Autumn on the green will be happening on the Danville town green Sunday, Oct.3.

Participants can expect there to be over 200 vendors. Artisans, crafters, and woodturners are just a few of the types of vendors you can expect at the event. Autumn on the green will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Making Strides Northern Vermont is putting together its team for the 2021 Making Strides against Breast Cancer walk.

If you want to participate in the walk you can join them for a team meeting Sunday, Oct. 3. The meeting will discuss how to prepare, what to expect, and how to keep safe. The walk will be honoring breast cancer survivors. Participants can expect there to be a photo booth, raffle, strides store, and more at the walk. This is all to raise money to fight breast cancer. The meeting will take place at the Best Western Plus Windjammer Inn in South Burlington. The meeting will start at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivan Carmona
Manhunt underway for NEK kidnapping suspect
FILE
Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash
File photo
Former Williston cop pleads guilty to domestic violence
File photo
Vt. education officials release COVID testing protocols
File photo
City contract ending for private Burlington security firm

Latest News

H.S. Football for Saturday, October 2nd
UVM men���s soccer evens up its conference record with a 2-1 win against UMBC
Catamounts get back in win column after snapping a two-game skid
VSO
VSO launches ‘Master Clef’ competition for aspiring composers
UVM women's hockey sweeps RPI in weekend series