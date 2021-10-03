BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do Sunday, Oct. 3.

Vermont’s second annual Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo is happening the weekend of Oct. 3. Authors, artists, vendors, fight demos, and more will all be at the event. The expo takes place at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.

The last day of the event is Sunday, Oct. 3. Gates will open be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. that night. Tickets are $25 and can be bought online.

Autumn on the green will be happening on the Danville town green Sunday, Oct.3.

Participants can expect there to be over 200 vendors. Artisans, crafters, and woodturners are just a few of the types of vendors you can expect at the event. Autumn on the green will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Making Strides Northern Vermont is putting together its team for the 2021 Making Strides against Breast Cancer walk.

If you want to participate in the walk you can join them for a team meeting Sunday, Oct. 3. The meeting will discuss how to prepare, what to expect, and how to keep safe. The walk will be honoring breast cancer survivors. Participants can expect there to be a photo booth, raffle, strides store, and more at the walk. This is all to raise money to fight breast cancer. The meeting will take place at the Best Western Plus Windjammer Inn in South Burlington. The meeting will start at 2 p.m.

