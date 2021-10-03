Advertisement

Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (AP) - A 23-year-old Maine woman died Saturday after suffering injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield.

Vermont State Police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday on Route 122. Troopers responding to the crash found that a southbound car had lost control, struck a telephone pole and rolled over. Police say the driver, Abigail Embers, of Greene, Maine, was ejected from the vehicle. She was flown to a hospital, where she died early Saturday morning. Police say she was wearing her seatbelt during the crash.

A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivan Carmona
Manhunt underway for NEK kidnapping suspect
Renee McSweeney
Woman linked to home invasion, string of car break-ins
Tyler Marchant-Maynard
Sex offender set to be released Friday
File photo
Former Williston cop pleads guilty to domestic violence
Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in...
Police: Driver in South Burlington tractor-trailer crash distracted by GPS

Latest News

Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns
expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns
Migrant Justice "Milk with Dignity" campaign
“Milk with Dignity” campaign turns four
dignity
“Milk with Dignity” campaign