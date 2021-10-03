BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showers will continue today, but slowly trend southward as the stalled-out front slowly drifts to the south. Highs will be in the 50s today. Showers will continue tonight and Monday, though mainly in the southern half of the region. Some showers could persist into midday Tuesday, but then we’ll finally dry out during the afternoon, with some sunshine expected. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

The latter half of the week will feature beautiful fall weather. Highs will be well into the 60s Wednesday, then into the low 70s Thursday and Friday. A few showers are possible Saturday, but it will remain mild with highs back into the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.