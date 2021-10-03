Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of low pressures will ride along a stalled-out front in our region, keeping the chance for showers around Sunday and Monday. Showers will start to be more focused in southern areas starting Sunday, with up to an inch of rain possible by Monday evening. Heavy downpours aren’t expected, however. Highs both Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

There are signs that showers will persist into midday Tuesday, though some sunshine is still expected during the afternoon. After that, we’ll have some fine fall weather for the latter half of the week. Wednesday will be partly sunny. Highs on Thursday and Friday will reach the low 70s…very nice for viewing the fall foliage. A few showers are possible by Saturday.

