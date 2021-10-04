2 Vermonters killed in North Country crash

WESTVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two Vermonters were killed in a crash in Northern New York Sunday night.

It happened on State Route 122 in Westville at about 10:30 p.m.

New York state police say Kejon Burks, 44, of Milton, was headed west and for some reason went off the road and hit a tree.

Investigators say both Burks and his passenger, Constance Cortez, 50, of Colchester, died.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.