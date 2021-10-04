AG: Man found dead in NH apartment complex shot in neck, chin

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a man who was found dead at an apartment complex suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and chin, and the death was determined to be a homicide.

WMUR-TV reports Cody Tewell, 31, was found at the apartment complex in Concord on Saturday.

Investigators said Sunday there is no threat to the public.

Further information was not immediately available.

